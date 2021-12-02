Student caught bringing firearm to Katy ISD high school, officials say

article

A Katy ISD student is facing disciplinary actions Thursday after officials say they brought a weapon to school.

In a letter to parents, district officials say a student saw another student with the firearm at Cinco Ranch High School and alerted a staff member. From there, officials say the weapon was confiscated by Katy ISD police, but the district confirms at no time did the student make threats or brandish the firearm towards any other students.

Additionally, the district says the weapon did not appear to be loaded.

"I would like to applaud the student who alerted staff to the fact that someone had brought a weapon to school," Principal James Cross said in the letter. "Students often have first-hand knowledge about potential safety issues on campus. I ask that you use this incident today as a teachable moment with your child to help confirm with them the important role they play in keeping our school safe."

No other information was available, as of this writing, but an investigation remains underway.

