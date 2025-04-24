St. Laurence Catholic School closes early due to suspicious package reports

St. Laurence Catholic School in Sugar Land closed early due to reports of a suspicious package found.

According to Sugar Land police, the package was found on campus at 2630 Austin Parkway.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

Students are being sent home early out of caution, and they are in no immediate danger, officials stated.

Police are on campus as the investigation is ongoing.

No other information has been made available at this time.