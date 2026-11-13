CLEAR Alert: Missing man last seen in Spring

The Brief Francisco Ortiz was last seen driving in a neighborhood off Aldine Westfield Road. Ortiz had a black backpack, was wearing khaki jeans, and he was driving a white Chevrolet. A Texas CLEAR Alert helps find missing adults or adults in danger.



A CLEAR Alert has been issued to help find a missing man who was last seen in the Spring area on Thursday evening.

CLEAR Alert for man missing in Spring

What we know:

The alert was issued to help find 41-year-old Francisco Zavala Ortiz.

According to Texas DPS, Ortiz was last seen at around 5:30 p.m. Thursday on Cottonshire Drive in a neighborhood off Aldine Westfield Road, close to the Hardy Toll Road and Cypresswood Drive.

(Photo courtesy of the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office)

Francisco Ortiz is said to be about 5'8" tall, weighs around 225 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen with a black backpack, and he was wearing khaki pants and work boots.

Officials say Ortiz was driving a white 2016 Chevrolet Silverado with the Texas license plate SPJ2411.

What we don't know:

No other details are available at this time.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can call the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office at 281-376-2472.

What is a CLEAR Alert in Texas?

Dig deeper:

According to the DPS website, "CLEAR" stands for Texas' Coordinated Law Enforcement Adult Rescue Alert program.

The CLEAR Alert helps law enforcement find missing, kidnapped, or abducted adults, adults in immediate danger, or potential suspects.