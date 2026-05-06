Harris County burglary suspect shot, killed by homeowner: constable
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - An investigation is underway after Harris County authorities say a burglary suspect was shot and killed by a homeowner near Klein.
Burglary suspect shot by homeowner
What we know:
Constable Mark Herman reports deputies were called early Wednesday morning to a home on Spring Creek Oaks Court in the Spring Creek Oaks neighborhood.
A homeowner reported the suspect entered their home through the backdoor and the homeowner fired shots during the incident.
The suspect left the home and was found by deputies in the bayou area behind the home with a gunshot wound, Constable Herman said.
EMS was called to the scene, but the suspect was pronounced dead.
According to officials, the homeowner was detained as the investigation is ongoing.
What we don't know:
It has not been confirmed if anyone else was at the home at the time of the shooting.
The Source: Information provided by Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Mark Herman's Office.