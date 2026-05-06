Harris County burglary suspect shot, killed by homeowner: constable

The Brief A burglary suspect is dead after being shot by a homeowner on Spring Creek Oaks Court. Authorities say the suspect had broken into the home through the back door. Harris County officials found the suspect behind the home where he was later pronounced dead.



An investigation is underway after Harris County authorities say a burglary suspect was shot and killed by a homeowner near Klein.

Burglary suspect shot by homeowner

What we know:

Constable Mark Herman reports deputies were called early Wednesday morning to a home on Spring Creek Oaks Court in the Spring Creek Oaks neighborhood.

A homeowner reported the suspect entered their home through the backdoor and the homeowner fired shots during the incident.

The suspect left the home and was found by deputies in the bayou area behind the home with a gunshot wound, Constable Herman said.

EMS was called to the scene, but the suspect was pronounced dead.

According to officials, the homeowner was detained as the investigation is ongoing.

What we don't know:

It has not been confirmed if anyone else was at the home at the time of the shooting.