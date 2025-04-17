Southwest Airlines flight returns to Houston; passengers exit on taxiway

The Brief A Southwest Airlines flight from Houston to Mexico turned around after a report of an engine issue. Passengers exited the aircraft on a taxiway.



Passengers exited a Southwest Airlines flight on the taxiway at William P. Hobby Airport after the plane traveling from Houston to Mexico turned around due to a report of an engine issue, officials say.

Southwest Airlines flight turns back to Houston

What we know:

Southwest Airlines Flight 3006 from Houston to Los Cabos International Airport in Mexico returned to Hobby Airport around 11:45 a.m. Thursday after the crew reported an engine issue, the FAA says.

According to Houston airport officials, the plane landed safely, and passengers used slides to evacuate the plane. No one needed medical attention, the airport says.

Aerials showed passengers standing on the taxiway after deplaning. Airport vehicles, police and buses were also at the scene. Passengers were being shuttled to the airport terminal on the buses.

What we don't know:

Specifics of the reported engine issue are not known at this time.

What's next:

The FAA is investigating.