Southeast Houston shooting at Club Bug's leaves one dead, 3 suspects wanted

Houston Police are searching for three men wanted in connection to a deadly shooting that happened at midnight at Club Bug's on Dixie Drive.

Deadly Shooting

What we know:

Investigators say two groups were at Club Bug's overnight when they got into an argument.

The argument spilled outside and one group got into a vehicle, shot a man, then drove off.

The victim died at the scene, police say.

The suspects are described as three black males in a gray or silver Mitsubishi Galant.

What we don't know:

Information about the victim has not been released.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at 713-308-3600, or call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).