Southeast Houston shooting at Club Bug's leaves one dead, 3 suspects wanted
HOUSTON - Houston Police are searching for three men wanted in connection to a deadly shooting that happened at midnight at Club Bug's on Dixie Drive.
Deadly Shooting
What we know:
Investigators say two groups were at Club Bug's overnight when they got into an argument.
The argument spilled outside and one group got into a vehicle, shot a man, then drove off.
The victim died at the scene, police say.
The suspects are described as three black males in a gray or silver Mitsubishi Galant.
What we don't know:
Information about the victim has not been released.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at 713-308-3600, or call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).
The Source: Information in this article is from the Houston Police Department and Onscene.