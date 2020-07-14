Skateboarder killed in hit-and-run in northwest Harris County

article

Deputies say a skateboarder died after he was struck by vehicle in northwest Harris County.

The crash occurred in the 11700 block of W Montgomery Road around 11:45 p.m. Monday.

According to the sheriff’s office, the victim was on a skateboard when an unknown vehicle struck him. Authorities say the driver failed to render aid and drove away.

The victim, who deputies say appears to be in his late teens, died at the scene.

There is no information on a possible suspect or suspect vehicle at this time.

