Silver Alert discontinued for Houston man, 79, with dementia

article

UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been discontinued. According to the alert, Clarence Myles was located, but not additional information was provided.

-----

ORIGINAL STORY: A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Houston man with dementia.

According to the alert, 79-year-old Clarence Myles was last seen around 8 a.m. Sunday in the 3700 block of Idaho Street in Houston.

MORE: What families with missing loved ones need to know about NAMUS

He was wearing a blue shirt and dark blue pants. He was riding a gray bicycle with a basket on the back.

Myles is described as a Black male who is 5’7" tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

MORE: Man receives creepy text message hours before disappearing from Fort Bend County

Authorities say Myles has been diagnosed with dementia.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Houston Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (832)394-1840.