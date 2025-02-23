Northeast Houston: Woman shot during robbery attempt at gas station; suspect on the run, police say

article

The Brief The shooting happened Sunday morning at the Circle K on North Shepherd and Pinemont. Police say the suspect tried to grab "a large wad of cash" from a woman at the register. The two struggled for the money and allegedly shot at each other. The woman was struck in her stomach but is expected to survive. The suspect wasn't injured. The suspect fled the scene, but police might be able to identify him.



A woman is in surgery after being shot during an altercation at a north Houston gas station, according to Houston police.

Circle K shooting

What we know:

The shooting was reported at about 11 a.m. on Sunday at the Circle K on North Shepherd Drive and Pinemont Drive.

According to Sgt. Dunn with the Houston Police Robbery Division, the shooting stemmed from an altercation over cash.

A man and a woman walked into the Circle K around the same time.

The woman was paying for her items at the register and pulled out "a large wad of cash." The man allegedly tried to take the cash from her, and a struggle ensued.

During the altercation, the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the woman. Police say the victim tried to shoot the suspect, but the suspect wasn't hit.

The suspect fled the scene without the cash.

Police say the woman was shot in her stomach. She was sent to a hospital and is expected to recover.

Police have watched security footage of the incident. Sgt. Dunn says the suspect's face was mostly covered, but his face was shown enough to possibly help identify him.

What we don't know:

It's not clear if the suspect and victim knew one another.