The Brief A shooting was reported outside St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church in Houston. Police say two groups exchanged gunfire. One person was reportedly shot, but police haven't located the person.



Houston police say gunfire erupted outside of a Sunnyside church where a funeral service was being held on Friday.

Police received reports that one person was shot, but they have not yet located that person.

What we know:

The shooting was reported shortly after noon outside St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church on Brandon Street.

Police say there was an altercation in the parking lot, and two groups exchanged gunfire.

Officers received a report that someone was shot and taken to the hospital by private vehicle. Police have been checking local hospitals but haven’t located that person.

What we don't know:

Police say a funeral was being held in the church at the time of the shooting, but they are still trying to determine if it was related to the shooting outside.

There is no suspect at this time.

What's next:

Houston police are continuing to investigate. They were looking for surveillance video in the neighborhood.