The Brief Police are investigating a shooting in the parking lot of a Walmart in Missouri City. One man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police say he had a young child in the vehicle, but the child was not harmed.



Missouri City police are investigating a shooting in the parking lot of a Walmart on Monday night.

Missouri City shooting

What we know:

According to police, the shooting occurred shortly before 6:30 p.m. in the back of the parking lot, away from the store, at 5501 Hwy 6.

Officers found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, the man had a young child in the vehicle with him, but the child was not harmed.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting. Police are still searching for the suspect, who has not been identified.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing. Police say officers are working to notify next of kin and reunite the child with family.