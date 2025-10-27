Shooting in Missouri City Walmart parking lot on Highway 6
HOUSTON - Missouri City police are investigating a shooting in the parking lot of a Walmart on Monday night.
What we know:
According to police, the shooting occurred shortly before 6:30 p.m. in the back of the parking lot, away from the store, at 5501 Hwy 6.
Officers found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
According to police, the man had a young child in the vehicle with him, but the child was not harmed.
What we don't know:
It’s unclear what led up to the shooting. Police are still searching for the suspect, who has not been identified.
What's next:
The investigation is ongoing. Police say officers are working to notify next of kin and reunite the child with family.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Missouri City Police Department.