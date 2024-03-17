Galveston police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred outside a biker bar near Baytown.

According to police, one person was killed and one person was wounded in the shooting in the parking lot of Ol Mothers Speakeasy located at 3550 State Highway 146.

Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said there was an altercation outside the bar when someone opened fire.

The suspect got into a vehicle and fled, the sheriff said.

The sheriff said while investigators have an idea who the suspect is, the shooter's identity and identity were not released.

There is no word on what led to the argument but we will continue to update as information becomes available.