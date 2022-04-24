Arlington man identified as missing Texas National Guard soldier

The search continues for a Texas National Guard soldier who went missing Friday in Maverick County.

The soldier, who has now been identified as 22-year-old Texas Army National Guard Specialist Bishop E. Evans of Arlington, went missing while trying to rescue two migrants who appeared to be drowning while crossing the Rio Grande from Mexico into the U.S. The area he went missing in is a section of the river known for strong currents.

The Texas Rangers, the Texas Military Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Parks and Wildlife, and the Border Patrol have all worked through search and rescue teams to locate Spc. Evans, however dive teams had to stop their search Saturday evening due to the river currents picking up.

Search and rescue operations continued early Sunday morning and three Texas DPS airboats have joined the search, says the Texas Military Department.

Law enforcement sources initially told FOX News Friday that Spc. Evans had drowned. However, the sources later said that the body that had been recovered was in fact a migrant, not the service member.

Spc. Evans is a field artilleryman assigned to A Battery, 4-133 Field Artillery Regiment in New Braunfels and joined the Texas Army National Guard in May 2019. He returned in fall 2020 from mobilization to Operation Spartan Shield in Kuwait.

Spc. Evans was assigned to Texas' sprawling border security mission known as Operation Lone Star.