Sean Kingston now in custody at Florida jail

Rapper and singer Sean Kingston is now in custody at a Florida jail, according to arrest records.

The 34-year-old "Beautiful Girls" singer, whose real name is Kisean Paul Anderson, was booked into the Broward County Jail on Sunday. He's facing the following charges, records show:

Fraud/organized scheme to defraud (over $50,000)

3 counts of fraud/impersonation/use of ID of another without consent (over $50,000)

Fraud/impersonation/use of ID of another without consent (over $5,000)

Grand theft (greater than $20,000, less than $100,000)

Fraud/insufficient funds check (greater than $150)

2 counts of first-degree grand theft (greater than $100,000)

Kingston was arrested last week at an Army training base in California where he was performing, The Associated Press reports. At the time of his arrest, he was already on probation for trafficking in stolen property.

Sean Kingston is now in custody at the Broward County Jail. (Photo: Broward County Jail)

He agreed to be extradited from California court and turned over to authorities in Florida, the news outlet added. Both Kingston and his mother, 61-year-old Janice Turner, are facing charges in Florida for allegedly committing over $1 million worth of fraud.

Turner was arrested the same day when SWAT teams raided Kingston's Fort Lauderdale mansion, according to AP. Turner has since bonded out of jail, court records show.

Kingston and his mother allegedly stole over $300,000 from banks, nearly $500,000 in jewelry, a Cadillac Escalade worth $160,000, and $86,000 in custom furniture, according to The Associated Press, citing arrest warrants released by the Broward County Sheriff's Office.

The "Eenie Meenie" rapper has not yet commented publicly on his arrest. His attorney, Robert Rosenblatt, told The Associated Press that the duo "looked forward to addressing the charges in a Florida court and ‘are confident of a successful resolution,’" the news outlet reported.