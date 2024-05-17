Diddy appears to punch, kick, drag then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in 2016 video: report

Sean "Diddy" Combs was allegedly seen assaulting his then-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, during a 2016 altercation – in surveillance video obtained exclusively by CNN.

Dated March 5, 2016, the video allegedly shows Combs during an incident that apparently occurred at the now-closed InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles.

Questions around Diddy's former lovers are of concern following a lawsuit alleging the mogul subjected Ventura to a yearslong relationship that included beatings and rape.

Ventura alleged in the suit filed against the producer and music mogul in New York federal court that Combs brought her into his "ostentatious, fast-paced and drug-fueled lifestyle" not long after she met him and signed to his label when she was 19, and he was 37 in 2005.

Attorney Ben Brafman said Combs "vehemently denies" the allegations, calling them "lies." The two reached a settlement 24 hours later.

FOX 5 NY has not independently corroborated where the surveillance video came from. Watch the video on CNN.com.

Who was Kim Porter?

Since Diddy's past is now under the microscope, he has been the subject of many conspiracy theories, including the mother of three of his seven children – Kim Porter – who passed away in 2018, at the age of 47.

Porter and Diddy have three children together; 17-year-old twin daughters, Jessie James and D'Lila, and son, Christian Combs, 26.

Sean "P. Diddy" Combs and Kim Porter during The Sean John Party at Lobby at Lobby in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by James Devaney/WireImage)

The model, actress, and former assistant dated Diddy for 13 years in an on-again-off-again relationship that ended when she died. Porter also has a son, actor-singer Quincy Brown, from a previous relationship with R&B singer Al B. Sure! Quincy is Combs' adopted son with Kim Porter.

Porter has appeared in films and TV series like "The Brothers" and "Single Ladies," and was very connected within the entertainment industry.

How did Kim Porter die?

At the time, citing law enforcement sources, TMZ reported police received a call to Porter's Los Angeles home around noon and the 911 call reported "a patient in cardiac arrest."

The Associated Press reported Porter was found dead in her Los Angeles home after going into cardiac arrest while fighting flu-like symptoms. At the time, it still remained unclear how she died.

Tributes began pouring in online after news of Porter's death broke. A little over a week after her passing, Combs eulogized Porter at her funeral in her hometown of Columbus, Georgia.

Kim Porter and Sean "P. Diddy" Combs during Kim Porter's Birthday Party Hosted By Sean "P. Diddy" Combs at Canal Room in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Numerous celebrities, including Usher, Mary J. Blige, Lil' Kim and producer Russell Simmons attended the ceremony, which ended with fireworks. The funeral took place at Cascade Hill Church.

The Porter, Goodwin and Combs families said in a statement that "God broke the mold when he made Kim, there was truly no other woman like her."

Nearly two months later, the Los Angeles coroner's office confirmed that Porter had died from pneumonia.

They released the results of its investigation into Porter's Nov. 15 death. Investigators determined after an autopsy that her death was from natural causes.