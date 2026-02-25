RICO convict captured in Texas after fleeing Arizona halfway house: FBI

article

The Brief Rene Gonzales Jr., a convicted RICO conspirator, escaped from a halfway house in Tucson on Feb. 18. He was captured two days later in Bryan, Texas, through a multi-agency effort. Gonzales now faces additional federal charges related to his escape.



A man convicted of RICO conspiracy who fled from a facility in Arizona last week was captured days later in Texas, the FBI announced.

Arizona fugitive caught in Texas

What we know:

Rene Gonzales, Jr., escaped from a halfway house in Tuscon, Arizona, on Wednesday, Feb. 18, according to a court document. He had been designated to serve a portion of his 264-month sentence at the facility after being convicted of conspiracy charges in 2009.

Gonzales was placed on escape status by a U.S. district court on Thursday. On Friday, he was captured in Bryan, Texas, FBI Houston announced in a release.

The FBU, the U.S. Marshals Arizona WANTED Violent Offender Task Force, the HSTF Fugitive Investigative Strike Team (FIST), and the USMS Gulf Coast Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force collaborated to catch Gonzales.

What we don't know:

The exact nature of Gonzales' original conviction was not released.

What's next:

According to the FBI, Gonzales now faces new federal charges.