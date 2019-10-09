Reward increases to $52K in search for Dulce Maria Alavez

article

BRIDGETON, N.J. (FOX 29) - Law enforcement officials from various agencies continue their search for a 5-year-old girl who they say was abducted from a Cumberland County park in mid-September.

Dulce Maria Alavez vanished from Bridgeton City Park on Sept. 16. after playing on the swings with her 3-year-old brother.

The children's mother was sitting in her car 30 yards away with an 8-year-old relative. The 3-year-old returned to the car without Alavez.

Investigators say Alavez was lured into the back seat of a red van by a male suspect who has been described as 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-8, with a thin build and acne on his face. He was wearing orange sneakers, red pants and a black shirt at the time of the reported abduction.