Registered sex offender charged in multiple indecent exposure incident

Pearland police have arrested a registered sex offender who was allegedly involved in multiple incidents of indecent exposure.

Damond Linsey was charged with felony indecent exposure with two prior convictions on Thursday.

Sex offender accused of indecent exposure

The backstory:

On Jan. 2, officers with the Pearland Police Department were called to the parking lot near Buccees on Shadow Creek Parkway near 288 around 12:15 p.m.

According to the victim, she was eating lunch inside her vehicle when a blue SUV reversed into the empty spot next to her. She reports a male driver got out of the vehicle and stood outside staring at her, while exposing and touching himself.

The woman was able to describe the suspect and give officers the license plate number of the vehicle.

Damond Linsey (Courtesy of Pearland Police Department)

Four days later, Brazoria County Sheriff's Office contacted Pearland PD to report several indecent exposures in the area involving the same suspect vehicle and plate.

Linsey was identified as the suspect in the cases.

Pearland police say on Jan. 7, the victim was able to provide dash-cam video of the incident which showed the suspect and the suspect's vehicle. Investigators confirmed the person in the video matched Linsey and the license plate was registered to him.

The case is still under investigation.

What you can do:

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim or has information on the incidents is asked to callt the Pearland Police Department Criminal Investigations Tip Line at 281-997-4211.