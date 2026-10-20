Record-breaking or near record breaking early voting numbers seen in surrounding counties

The Brief Monday's numbers for early voting in Fort Bend County are impressive with 31,793 voters cast ballots. 18,837 ballots were cast in Montgomery County on Monday. 13,656 voters showed up at polls Monday in Galveston County.



There's a lot of interest in the November 3 election and surrounding counties are showing big early voting numbers.

By the numbers:

Monday's numbers for early voting in Fort Bend County are impressive with 31,793 voters cast ballots. That's just about 500 shy of first day voting in the 2024 presidential race. The 31,782 voters almost doubled first day voting in the 2022 midterm and the 2018 midterm.

18,837 ballots were cast in Montgomery County on Monday. Compare that to a little more than 20,000 for the first day in the 2024 presidential race.

13,656 voters showed up at polls Monday in Galveston County. The 2022 midterm saw only 8,604 voters.

Galveston County Clerk Dwight Sullivan says Monday's turnout is a record for a governor election.

The high early voter turnout doesn't necessarily mean a record turnout for the November 3 election. We could just be seeing more people voting early for this election than in years past.

We are a few days away from knowing if the huge turnout could be first-time voters.

Political analyst Mark Jones says the early voter numbers will likely go down over the next few days and pick back up again next Friday, Oct 30, which is the last day of early voting.