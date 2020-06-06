Protests in Austin continue over George Floyd, Mike Ramos deaths

Protesters have gathered in front of the Austin Police Department's headquarters as demonstrations over the police-involved deaths of Austin man Mike Ramos and Minneloplis man George Floyd, continue.

Demonstrations began on Saturday as members of the Austin Police Department took a knee for eight minutes and 46 seconds to "show solidarity in condemning the acts that killed George Floyd."

Some protesters showed up to the event saying " “PR stunts won’t bring George back” while others agreed that APD showing solidarity is the start of long conversations and dialogues that need to be had.

APD's demonstration comes after a two-day city council meeting that discussed the department's handling of ongoing protests that have taken place around the city in recent weeks.

After videos surfaced of APD officers using "less-than-lethal" munitions on Austin residents, one of which was a 16-year-old bo who was shot in the head with a bean-bag round, APD chief Brian Manely released new general orders stopping the use of such tactics.

Some council members called for the resignation of APD Police Chief Brian Manely after reviewing tactics used in last weekend's protests.

“Chief, for our city to heal, for our community to make progress I think the honorable thing for you to do would be to resign as police chief,” said Austin City Council member Greg Casar.

“I have to join my colleagues to ask the chief to reconsider your role in this organization, including asking for your honorable resignation,” said Delia Garza, mayor pro-tem.