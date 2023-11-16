Pro-Palestine protesters shut down Bay Bridge

A well-coordinated group of hundreds of Pro-Palestine protesters shut down the Bay Bridge on Thursday morning, tying up traffic during rush hour and calling out to world leaders to end the war in Gaza during the APEC summit.

The chaotic event, which started around 7:45 a.m., ended with at least 50 to 75 arrests.

After about two hours, CHP officers were seen putting protesters in zip ties and loading them onto agency buses to clear the roadway.

But not before at least 200 people drove onto the bridge in a synchronized effort, causing a traffic nightmare. Some demonstrators tossed their car keys into the bay to make it difficult for officers to tow them off the bridge.

Dozens of cars were towed, the highway patrol said.

A lane in each direction had been shut to regular traffic since Tuesday. The intent was to give officials emergency access to travel in and out of the city.

The massive commuter stoppage called into question whether the California Highway Patrol was well-prepared, as the APEC summit this week in San Francisco has drawn leaders – and known protests – from around the world.

"This was very well planned," California Highway Patrol Officer Art Montiel told KTVU.

Montiel first explained that the CHP had been planning for APEC for months and had closed one lane on the bridge as a preventative measure.

But he added that protesters sought out "an area where there were no units," conceding when pressed: "We can't get everything right 100%."

His boss, CHP Chief Ezery Beauchamp, tried to change the narrative later at an impromptu press conference on the bridge.

"We were not caught off guard," Beauchamp said adamantly. "We were here within a couple minutes."

Beauchamp estimated that about 250 officers showed up to the chaotic scene.

"I don't necessarily call it a peaceful protest when you stop tens of thousands of people from being able to get to the hospital, being able to get to school, being able to get to work," he said.

Potential criminal charges will have to be sorted out by the San Francisco District Attorney, Beauchamp said.

Caltrans spokesman Bart Ney said that the protest will impact traffic all day long and he suggested that commuters check out maps and hotlines before they head out on the road.

The Arab Resource and Organizing Center was among the organizers of the Bay Bridge blockage, demanding a ceasefire, and calling out President Joe Biden to do more for the Palestinians, 11,000 of whom have so far died in the war between Israel and Hamas.

"There’s a genocide happening in #Gaza and @POTUS is hosting cocktail parties in #SanFrancisco," AROC tweeted. "Bay Area has shut down the Bay Bridge to demand #CeasefireNOW. No more $ for genocide."

Many chained themselves together, chanting "Free Palestine" and "We want justice." They also used a "sleeping dragon" maneuver, handcuffing themselves together with PVC pipe. The move makes it hard for police to cut off their cuffs.

A KTVU cameraman managed to walk along the span of the bridge, livestreaming video of protesters lying in body bags, with fake blood smeared on them. Protesters called out for justice, decrying Israelis as colonizers.

CHP officers in riot gear calmly told protesters to disperse. Eventually, the protesters who didn't listen were loaded peacefully onto CHP buses to be taking to jail.

In an interview from the bridge, Aisha Mizar, an organizer with the Palestinian Youth Movement, said they were very excited to be out on the bridge, west of Treasure Island, gaining attention for their cause. She said they would all stay out as long as they could, before they were kicked off.

As she tells it, Mizar said the commuters didn't seem to mind not being able to move for more than an hour – although that was heavily disputed on social media with people complaining about the traffic nightmare.

AROC is the same group that protested at the Port of Oakland earlier this month.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ CHP officers arrest at least 50 people on the Bay Bridge. Nov. 15, 2023

A representative from the Israeli government was extremely critical of the protest and the organizers.

Marco Sermoneta, the San Francisco-based Consul General of Israel, called AROC "vehemently antisemitic."

He compared what the protesters did on the bridge – preventing thousands of people from getting to work, the airport and other important places – to the peaceful demonstration of about 290,000 Jews and allies earlier this week in Washington, D.C., asking for the release of 240 Israeli hostages.

"Calling for a ceasefire is basically telling Israel to stop fighting Hamas and the atrocities that it committed on Oct. 7," Sermoneta said.

Sermoneta said that he also doesn't want innocent people to die. But he said Israel is left with no choice.

Hamas is "an organization that not only commits war crimes when it shoots indiscriminately at Israeli homes and they continue to fire missiles and rockets, by the way, as we speak," Sermoneta said. "It is also an organization that doesn't care about the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. And therefore, unfortunately, anything that happens in Gaza, including to the civilians… is squarely the responsibility of Hamas."

KTVU's Gasia Mikaelian, Andre Senior, Bailey O'Carroll and Sami Mamou contributed to this report.