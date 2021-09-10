President Biden visits DC middle school to talk COVID-19 vaccines, in-person learning

President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden joined D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser Friday morning at Brookland Middle School to tour a classroom, showcase safe, in-person learning and to promote COVID-19 vaccinations.

During his visit, President Biden said he’s "disappointed" in the Republican governors who plan to resist his vaccine mandate and are threatening legal action, according to FOX News.

"I am so disappointed," Biden said Friday during a visit to the Brookland Middle School after he told a reporter to "have at it" regarding a question about Republicans who have pushed back on his six-point coronavirus plan. "Particularly, some Republican governors have been so cavalier, with the health of these kids. So cavalier with the health of our communities."

The visit comes after Biden ordered a sweeping mandate on Thursday requiring all employers with more than 100 employees to be vaccinated or submit to weekly testing. The mandate affects about 80 million Americans.

Republicans across the country, however, have already slammed the sweeping new rules as "unconstitutional" and red states are gearing up for legal battles.

