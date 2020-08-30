Police vehicle involved in crash in NW Houston

article

A police patrol vehicle was involved in a late-night crash in Houston on Saturday.



According to authorities, the crash occurred on the 5300 block of West Gulf Bank Road, just before 11:45 p.m.

Police said a Houston Police Department unit was traveling westbound on Gulf Bank Road heading to a non-emergency call.



That’s when, police said, another vehicle, which was in the left lane, decided to make a right turn in front of the patrol vehicle, which was traveling in the right lane, to enter a driveway.

As a result of the crash, the civilian vehicle overturned.



Authorities said, three people were inside the vehicle, two were taken to the hospital as a precaution. The driver wasn’t taken to the hospital and remained on the scene.

The officer had no injuries and wasn’t taken to the hospital, police said.

Authorities added that the driver of the civilian vehicle was given a standardized field sobriety test.



Police stated that although signs of alcohol intoxication weren’t apparent, the driver was taken to a police station for additional intoxication testing.



The investigation into the crash continues.