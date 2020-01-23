Police: Suspect in custody after shooting at Houston officers during traffic stop

The Houston Police Department says officers are OK after a suspect began shooting at them during a traffic stop.

Officers attempted to initiate a stop around 3:13 a.m. Thursday on Yellowstone for a headlight that was out on a vehicle.

Police say the driver made a right turn, both left doors opened and the male driver and female backseat passenger both did a “tuck and roll” out of the vehicle.

When the male suspect got up, he immediately began shooting at officers who were getting out of their patrol car, police say.

HPD says an officer returned fire, and the suspect fled. Officers set up a perimeter, and police found a male suspect hiding under a car. Police say the suspect’s weapon was recovered from the scene. The woman was also detained.

No injuries were reported.

MORE: Follow the latest local news