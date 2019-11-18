Police seek suspect in hit-and-run that injured pedestrian

article

Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Vehicular Crimes Division are asking for the public's help identifying the suspect in a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian injured.

Around 5:30 p.m. on September 26, a pedestrian was crossing the street at Walker Street and Fannin Street when they were struck by a vehicle.

According to Crime Stoppers, the suspect vehicle – a red Hyundai Sonata with paper plates – was turning left and struck the victim.

Crime Stoppers says the suspect vehicle stopped momentarily before leaving the scene without rendering aid to the victim.

The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous.