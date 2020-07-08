Police search for suspects in shooting, stabbing of man in NE Houston

article

Police say a man was found lying in the roadway after being shot and stabbed in northeast Houston.

Officers responded to the scene in the 5600 block of Hickman Street around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say witnesses saw two unknown males flee the scene at a high rate of speed in a vehicle of unknown make and model.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

