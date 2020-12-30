FBI searching for southwest Houston bank robber

article

The FBI is searching for a man who robbed a bank in southwest Houston on Wednesday morning.

The man entered the First National Bank of Texas located in the 5800 block of S. Gessner around 10 a.m. today.

Once inside, he waited in the foyer making small talk with customers. Then he approached the teller and gave them a note demanding cash and threatening violence.

The teller, in fear of her life, turned over an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect left the location on foot and headed southbound through the shopping center.

The robber is described as a Black male in his 40s, weighing approximately 260-280 lbs and stands about 6'3" tall.

He was wearing a black baseball cap, dark sunglasses, a camouflage face mask, a black hooded sweatshirt, light-colored jeans, and white sneakers.

If you recognize this man please contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.