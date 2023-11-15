The Houston Police Department is investigating two shootings Wednesday afternoon in southwest Houston.

Police received reports of a shooting at noon. The call was disconnected, reporting a shooting incident at 3000 Murworth Dr. The caller mentioned a person being shot in the leg and arm, with one taken to a nearby hospital. As described by the caller, the suspect was reportedly in a black Range Rover and wearing a red hoodie.

Meanwhile, a crash occurred about a mile and a half away at 2501 South Braeswood Blvd, transporting one person to a nearby hospital.

According to the authorities, there is no connection between these two incidents as of now.