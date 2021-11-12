Police need help finding missing woman who reportedly suffers from seizures

article

Authorities need your help finding a missing woman, who police say suffers from Grand Mal Seizures.

Dorothy Rankin Simmons, 48, reportedly was last seen leaving the downtown Houston area in the 2000 block of Caroline St. on Wednesday.

Police say she was wearing a black tank top, grey sweater, blue jeans, and tennis shoes while carrying a large brown purse.

The 48-year-old has been described as 5'2" tall, having a light complexion with brown eyes and blonde hair. Investigators also say Simmons' disappearance is poised to be a threat to her health as she suffers from Grand Mal Seizures.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you're encouraged to call the Houston Police Department's Missing Persons division at 832-394-1840.