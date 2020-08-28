Police: Man wanted for shooting victim repeatedly during argument in Houston

article

Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department Major Assaults Division need your help identifying the suspect responsible for an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.



Police said on August 15 around 3 p.m., a victim was shot in the 1100 block of Greens Road in Houston.

According to the report, the suspect got into an argument with the victim in a local business parking lot.



That’s when, authorities said, the argument escalated and the suspect displayed a firearm.



The suspect opened fire, striking the victim multiple times, police said.



The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 20 to 30 years old with a medium complexion, average build, wearing a black jacket and black pants.



The report stated that the suspect fled the scene in a newer model gray 4-door Chevy sedan in an unknown direction of travel.

Authorities said that the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.