Police: Man wanted for shooting victim repeatedly during argument in Houston

HOUSTON - Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department Major Assaults Division need your help identifying the suspect responsible for an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. 

Police said on August 15 around 3 p.m., a victim was shot in the 1100 block of Greens Road in Houston. 

According to the report, the suspect got into an argument with the victim in a local business parking lot. 

That’s when, authorities said, the argument escalated and the suspect displayed a firearm. 

The suspect opened fire, striking the victim multiple times, police said. 

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 20 to 30 years old with a medium complexion, average build, wearing a black jacket and black pants. 

The report stated that the suspect fled the scene in a newer model gray 4-door Chevy sedan in an unknown direction of travel. 

Authorities said that the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. 

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.