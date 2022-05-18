Police investigating man shot, killed in northeast Houston

article

Authorities are piecing together what led up to a shooting in northeast Houston, where a man has died.

Details are limited as it's an active investigation, but it happened in the 6900 block of Eastex Freeway on I-69.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting, but police say a man was rushed to the hospital in serious condition, where he succumbed to his injuries.

No additional information was released on any arrests or shooters.