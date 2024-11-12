Police investigate fatal shooting in Houston's Midwest neighborhood

article

Houston Police continue to investigate a fatal shooting on Saturday around 10:30 a.m. on Westheimer Road, in a neighborhood a few blocks west of the Galleria.

The case is being referred to a Harris County grand jury.

The identity of the man who died is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences. Officials say the man is 29 years old.

The shooter, also 29 years old, was not injured in the shooting.

When police and the fire department paramedics arrived, they found the man who was shot in the parking lot, unresponsive. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators say the shooter called 911 and waited nearby for police to arrive.

The shooter told police he and the other man were in an argument, and it escalated when the man threatened the shooter with glass bottles.

The identities of those involved have not been released.