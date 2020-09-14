Police investigate deadly shooting of man in north Houston

Houston Police is investigating a deadly shooting that took place Saturday, Sept. 12, around 2 a.m.

Emergency crews responded to 4400 North Freeway (North Interstate Highway 45) service road and found a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say witnesses reported seeing several black males assaulting the victim.

Per Houston Police:

At some point during the assault, one or two of the suspects pulled out pistols and began firing shots, striking a bystander (victim) as he was in a wheelchair crossing the street.

The suspects fled the scene in a silver GMC Terrain, traveling southbound on the service road.