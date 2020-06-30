Police: Houston store clerk fatally shot suspect who fired at him

article

Houston police say a convenience store clerk fatally shot a suspect who fired a gun at him.

The Houston Police Department is investigating the shooting that occurred around 10 p.m. Monday in the 8000 block of Fulton.

According to Houston police, the suspect tried to pass a counterfeit $20 bill to the clerk, and the clerk confronted him about it. Police say the suspect then pulled out a pistol and shot at him.

Investigators say the clerk tried to hide, but the suspect came around and opened the door to the clerk area. The clerk had a gun and returned fire, police say.

The suspect, a 56-year-old man, was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Authorities have reviewed surveillance video of the incident. Police say it appears the bullet the suspect fired at the clerk missed him by a few inches.

The case will be referred to a Harris County grand jury.