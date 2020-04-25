Police charge Dallas homeowner who fatally shot burglary suspect

article

A man who police said was burglarizing a shed behind a Dallas home Friday was fatally shot after being confronted by the homeowner.

Police are charging the homeowner with manslaughter for "recklessly" firing his gun.

This happened just before 11 p.m., when police were called for a welfare check in the 2900 block of Vista Mar St.

Responding officers and fire crews found a man, identified as 55-year-old Darren Dewayne Smith, shot to death inside a car that had crashed into another vehicle.

Investigators found a blood trail and followed it to a nearby home.

They spoke with the homeowner, 36-year-old Luis Solis-Cuevas, and were able to determine that Smith was burglarizing a shed behind Solis-Cuevas' home, when he was confronted by the homeowner, who fired shots at the suspect.

Smith hit by the gunfire, and fled in his vehicle, before crashing and later being found by police.

Police continued to interview Solis-Cuevas, and determined that he “recklessly” fired the gun at Smith, causing his death.

Solis-Cuevas now faces a charge of manslaughter.