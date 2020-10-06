Police believe woman found dead in west Houston parking lot was hit by vehicle

article

Police believe a woman who was found dead in a west Houston parking lot was struck by a vehicle.

Officers responded to the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 3000 block of Elmside Drive around 12:25 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say the 40-year-old woman was found dead with no obvious signs of trauma, but evidence indicates she may have been hit by a vehicle.

There is no information on a suspect or suspect vehicle at this time.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Hit-and-Run Unit at 713-247-4072 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

