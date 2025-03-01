Plane makes emergency landing on Galveston beach, allowed to take off again

article

The Brief A small plane made an emergency beach landing in Galveston Saturday afternoon. The pilot said the plane lost power to its engine. After being on the ground for about an hour, the plane was allowed to take off again.



A small plane made an emergency landing on Galveston's West End Saturday, after losing power.

What we know:

No one was injured after the plane lost power and made an emergency landing on the beach near 16 Mile Road.

The pilot told Jamaica Beach Fire Chief Kyle Baden that the engine had stopped running and he had to quickly find a place to land.

What they're saying:

Barbara Bright was the lone passenger on the plane.

She said the pilot remained calm during the ordeal, which made her calm.

"All of a sudden, you could hear the engine change sounds," Bright said. "I thought [the pilot] was joking at first. He said I better turn around and head for the beach. It all happened so fast."

Galveston Police Capt. Xavier Hancock said the pilot and police spoke with the Federal Aviation Administration and determined it was safe for the plane to take off again and return to its hanger in Pearland.

"In my 18 years, 7 months, I cannot recall having done this evolution before," Hancock said.

The plane was on the beach for about an hour before it was allowed to leave.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what caused the power failure of the plane's engine.