'Plaid Pillager' bank robber strikes again in Houston, police searching for suspect

Crime and Public Safety
The "Plaid Pillager" (Photo Source: FBI Houston)

HOUSTON - Authorities need your help locating a bank robber who targeted a Houston bank last week. 

According to FBI Houston, the "Plaid Pillager" bank robber from July struck again at the Chase Bank located at 10411 Westheimer. 

He's described as a slender white man in his 50s, approximately 6' tall, wearing a black trench coat and gaiter. 

If you have any information, contact Houston Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS. Up to a $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspect.