'Plaid Pillager' bank robber strikes again in Houston, police searching for suspect
article
HOUSTON - Authorities need your help locating a bank robber who targeted a Houston bank last week.
According to FBI Houston, the "Plaid Pillager" bank robber from July struck again at the Chase Bank located at 10411 Westheimer.
He's described as a slender white man in his 50s, approximately 6' tall, wearing a black trench coat and gaiter.
If you have any information, contact Houston Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS. Up to a $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspect.