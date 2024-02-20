International music sensation Peso Pluma is coming to Houston this summer.

His 2024 arena tour "Exodo" includes a stop at the Toyota Center on July 26.

Other Texas stops include the American Airlines Center in Dallas on June 28, Dickies Arena in Fort Worth on June 30, the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio on July 17 and the Moody Center in Austin on July 19.

FILE PHOTO. Peso Pluma at the Billboard Latin Music Awards 2023 held at Watsco Center on October 5, 2023 in Coral Gables, Florida. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

The tour will reportedly include a fully reimagined set design and set list, and his live band.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Feb. 23.

Citi cardmembers can purchase tickets during the presale from noon Feb. 21 until 10 p.m. Feb. 22. For more information, visit www.citientertainment.com.

See the full list of tour dates below:

May 26, 2024 - Chicago, IL - Suenos Festival**

May 28, 2024 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

May 30, 2024 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum

May 31, 2024 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

June 1, 2024 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

June 3, 2024 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

June 4, 2024 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

June 7, 2024 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

June 9, 2024 - New York, NY - Governor’s Ball**

June 10, 2024 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

June 12, 2024 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum

June 21, 2024 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

June 23, 2024 - Miami, FL - Kaseya Center

June 26, 2024 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

June 28, 2024 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

June 30, 2024 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

July 17, 2024 - San Antonio, TX - Frost Bank Center

July 19, 2024 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

July 23, 2024 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Arena

July 26, 2024 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

July 30, 2024 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

July 31, 2024 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

August 3, 2024 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

August 5, 2024 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

August 6, 2024 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center

August 9, 2024 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

August 10, 2024 - Rosarito, MX - Baja Beach Fest**

August 11, 2024 - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center

August 13, 2024 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

August 16, 2024 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

August 27, 2024 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

August 28, 2024 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center

September 3, 2024 - Palm Desert, CA - Acrisure Arena

September 7, 2024 - Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center at Fresno State

September 12, 2024 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

September 17, 2024 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena

September 23, 2024 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

October 6, 2024 - Chicago, IL - United Center

October 9, 2024 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

October 11, 2024 - Montville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

** indicate non-Live Nation festival dates