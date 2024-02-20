Peso Pluma Houston concert: Tickets, presale for 'Exodo' tour
International music sensation Peso Pluma is coming to Houston this summer.
His 2024 arena tour "Exodo" includes a stop at the Toyota Center on July 26.
FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!
Other Texas stops include the American Airlines Center in Dallas on June 28, Dickies Arena in Fort Worth on June 30, the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio on July 17 and the Moody Center in Austin on July 19.
FILE PHOTO. Peso Pluma at the Billboard Latin Music Awards 2023 held at Watsco Center on October 5, 2023 in Coral Gables, Florida. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)
The tour will reportedly include a fully reimagined set design and set list, and his live band.
Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Feb. 23.
Citi cardmembers can purchase tickets during the presale from noon Feb. 21 until 10 p.m. Feb. 22. For more information, visit www.citientertainment.com.
See the full list of tour dates below:
May 26, 2024 - Chicago, IL - Suenos Festival**
May 28, 2024 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center
May 30, 2024 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum
May 31, 2024 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse
June 1, 2024 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
June 3, 2024 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
June 4, 2024 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
June 7, 2024 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
June 9, 2024 - New York, NY - Governor’s Ball**
June 10, 2024 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena
June 12, 2024 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum
June 21, 2024 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
June 23, 2024 - Miami, FL - Kaseya Center
June 26, 2024 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center
June 28, 2024 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
June 30, 2024 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena
July 17, 2024 - San Antonio, TX - Frost Bank Center
July 19, 2024 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
July 23, 2024 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Arena
July 26, 2024 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
July 30, 2024 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
July 31, 2024 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
August 3, 2024 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
August 5, 2024 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center
August 6, 2024 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center
August 9, 2024 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
August 10, 2024 - Rosarito, MX - Baja Beach Fest**
August 11, 2024 - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center
August 13, 2024 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
August 16, 2024 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
August 27, 2024 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
August 28, 2024 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center
September 3, 2024 - Palm Desert, CA - Acrisure Arena
September 7, 2024 - Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center at Fresno State
September 12, 2024 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
September 17, 2024 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena
September 23, 2024 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center
October 6, 2024 - Chicago, IL - United Center
October 9, 2024 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
October 11, 2024 - Montville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
** indicate non-Live Nation festival dates