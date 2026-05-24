Person dies after being struck by train in Southwest Houston

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The Brief A pedestrian was struck and killed by a train in Southwest Houston early Sunday morning. The collision occurred around 9:45 a.m. in the 12400 block of Chimney Rock Road, where the victim later died from their injuries. Authorities have not yet released the name or age of the deceased as Houston Police continue to investigate the active scene.



Police are investigating after a person was struck and killed by a train Sunday morning in southwest Houston.

The collision occurred at approximately 9:45 a.m. in the 12400 block of Chimney Rock Road.

Houston Police officials confirmed about an hour later that the individual had died at the scene.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been released by authorities.

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision remains ongoing.