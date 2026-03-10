Pedestrian dead after being hit by vehicle on West Alabama Street

The Brief A man believed to be in his 60s is dead after he was hit by a vehicle on West Alabama Street near Sage Road. The driver stayed at the scene to cooperate with police. Sgt. Bui stated it is unclear if the crash happened at the crosswalk or further along West Alabama Street.



Houston police are investigating a deadly crash after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Monday night near the Galleria mall.

Pedestrian killed in W. Alabama Street crash

Sergeant Kevin Bui reports Midwest patrol officers were called to the intersection of West Alabama Street and Sage Road for a pedestrian-0vehicle crash.

According to police, a black Chevrolet Tahoe had hit the 65-year-old pedestrian while making a left turn from Sage onto West Alabama. The driver, 57, stayed at the scene to cooperate with investigators.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police performed Field Sobriety Tests on the driver who showed no signs of impairment.

The investigation is ongoing.