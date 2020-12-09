Pasadena, Katy ISD says that have plans in place to assist students struggling online

There is growing concern about the number of students failing because of virtual learning.

Pasadena ISD is informing thousands of parents how they plan to tackle the issue.

The online learning option is no longer an option to some students come January in Pasadena ISD.

The region’s 8th largest district is sending out the notices saying in part “Although every effort continues to be made to assist virtual students who are struggling academically, we have many virtual students who have not engaged in instruction and are currently failing one or more courses.”

Students failing at least one first semester course will be required to return to face-to-face instruction.

This policy is being announced after the Texas Education Agency announced last month that public schools could stop offering online-only classes to students with a grade of 70 or below in any course.

Parents who would like to appeal the decision can find forms online.

We reached out to other school districts about their plans in January.

Katy ISD says their district principals are reaching out to parents of struggling students, who are currently learning virtually, to encourage them to return to in-person instruction.