Pasadena driver crashes into building after brief police chase, Life Flight called

The Brief The Pasadena Police Department is investigating after a driver crashed their vehicle into a building after a brief police pursuit. Lt. Craig Hamilton says an officer initially saw a vehicle driving recklessly and attempted to stop them. The driver of the vehicle reportedly sped away from the officer before crashing in the 10 block of Spencer Highway.



Vehicle crashes into Pasadena building

What we know:

Around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, Lieutenant Craig Hamilton reports an officer saw a vehicle driving recklessly. The patrol officer said they attempted to stop the vehicle and the male driver acted like he was going to stop, but then sped off.

The driver entered the area near York where there is a slight curve in the road, Lt. Hamilton says. He lost control and crashed into a building in the 10 block of Spencer Highway.

Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston

Pasadena Police were unable to get to the male driver because the front of his vehicle was inside the building. South Houston Fire Department units were called and extricated the driver.

He was taken to the hospital on Life Flight in unknown condition.

Lt. Hamilton reports the police department will investigate the reasoning behind the driver speeding off.

What we don't know:

Pasadena police have not identified the suspect or if he was impaired while operating the vehicle.