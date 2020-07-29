ONLY ON FOX: Port Arthur mother speaks out as her 7-year-old battled COVID-19

A 7-year-old boy from Port Arthur contracted COVID-19 and had to rely on a ventilator for nearly two weeks. He still remains at Texas Children’s Hospital undergoing treatment.

Now, 7-year-old Zabraylin Harrison is smiling, energetic and ready to get back to his normal, active lifestyle.



Instead of enjoying his summer break, nearly the entire month of July was spent at the hospital. For the last three weeks, Zabraylin has been at Texas Children’s Hospital, battling COVID-19.

For the first few days, his mom, Nykiera Shelton, says Zabraylin's case was misdiagnosed by urgent care and a local hospital in Port Arthur.



"I didn't think it was strep or the flu. I thought it was COVID, but they said they didn't think it was COVID," Shelton said.



Zabraylin had apparently been running a high fever for several days, hitting 105 at one point. Doctors prescribed Motrin, Tylenol, and antibiotics, but Zabraylin only got worse and had to be transported to Texas Children’s in Houston for a pediatric specialist.



"He lost all control of his body, but he couldn't move or anything. So, we ended up having to call the ambulance. By the time he got here, he went into septic shock. He was in really bad shape and temperature still through the roof. And the doctors were scared," Shelton said.



Shelton said doctors at Texas Children's administered a COVID-19 test, which came back positive. Zabraylin then had to be intubated and spent the next two weeks in ICU on a ventilator. He was prescribed Remdesivir, which drastically improved his condition.



"I just wanted to say give it to me. I want it. Let him live. I don't want him to go through this. He said in his own words, out of his mouth that he's going to die. 'Oh no, I'm gonna die. Mommy help me,'" Shelton said.



"I'm grateful that we were brought here, because I feel like I would have lost him," Shelton continued.

Zabraylin also developed MIS-C, multisystem inflammatory syndrome, which caused his lungs and heart to become inflamed. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is now recognizing MIS-C as a symptom of children who have had COVID-19.



Zabraylin's days now mostly consist of physical therapy to help resolve some of his balance issues, according to Shelton.



He's expected to remain in the hospital for another week before he can be released to head home.