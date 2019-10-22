Expand / Collapse search

One person killed in accident, vehicle fire in southwest Houston, police say

Published 
Updated just in
Houston
FOX 26 Houston

One person killed in accident, vehicle fire in southwest Houston, police say

According to witnesses, two vehicles were going northbound at a high rate of speed. They say the drivers appeared to be racing or chasing each other when one of the vehicles hit a tree.

HOUSTON - Houston police are on the scene of a vehicle fire e in southwest Houston.

Police say they were dispatched at around 7 p.m. in the 11300 block of Hillcroft. Police say it was reported to be a major accident and a vehicle fire.

According to witnesses, two vehicles were going northbound at a high rate of speed. They say the drivers appeared to be racing or chasing each other when one of the vehicles hit a tree.

Due to the fire, the victim hasn’t been identified.

The incident is still under investigation.