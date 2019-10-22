One person killed in accident, vehicle fire in southwest Houston, police say

Houston police are on the scene of a vehicle fire e in southwest Houston.

Police say they were dispatched at around 7 p.m. in the 11300 block of Hillcroft. Police say it was reported to be a major accident and a vehicle fire.

According to witnesses, two vehicles were going northbound at a high rate of speed. They say the drivers appeared to be racing or chasing each other when one of the vehicles hit a tree.

Due to the fire, the victim hasn’t been identified.

The incident is still under investigation.