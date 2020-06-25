One person detained following hourlong chase in Houston

article

One person was detained following an hourlong chase in Houston Thursday night.

According to HPD Watch Command, the chase began as a traffic stop in the 2600 block of West Sam Houston Parkway around 8:15 p.m.

Police said the driver failed to stop leading police south past Rosenberg, then back into Houston.

Authorities said the chase ended about an hour later in midtown Houston around Rosalie Street and Travis Street.

Police added that the suspect had a large amount of narcotics, cash and was on bond for evading.