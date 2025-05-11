One dead in South Side area shooting, Houston Police investigating
HOUSTON - Houston Police are investigating a shooting that killed one person early Sunday morning in the South Side area of Houston.
Deadly South Side Shooting
What we know:
Police were called to the 3600 block of Mainer Street around 4:45 a.m. for a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a man had died from a gunshot wound.
The preliminary investigation revealed the residents of the home invited coworkers over for a gathering that involved alcohol. During the gathering, something happened between a person who lived at the house and one of the guests.
This incident prompted the person who lived at the home to shoot the guest.
What we don't know:
Identities of the victim and suspect have not been released.
This shooting remains under investigation.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Houston Police Department and Onscene.