One dead in South Side area shooting, Houston Police investigating

Houston Police are investigating a shooting that killed one person early Sunday morning in the South Side area of Houston.

Deadly South Side Shooting

What we know:

Police were called to the 3600 block of Mainer Street around 4:45 a.m. for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man had died from a gunshot wound.

The preliminary investigation revealed the residents of the home invited coworkers over for a gathering that involved alcohol. During the gathering, something happened between a person who lived at the house and one of the guests.

This incident prompted the person who lived at the home to shoot the guest.

What we don't know:

Identities of the victim and suspect have not been released.

This shooting remains under investigation.