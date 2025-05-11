Expand / Collapse search

One dead in South Side area shooting, Houston Police investigating

Published  May 11, 2025 11:00am CDT
3600 block Mainer St. (Source: Onscene)

The Brief

    • Houston Police are investigating a shooting that left one adult male dead early Sunday morning.
    • Residents of the home invited coworkers over for a party involving alcohol, police say.
    • Something happened between a guest and one of the residents that prompted the shooting.

HOUSTON - Houston Police are investigating a shooting that killed one person early Sunday morning in the South Side area of Houston.

Deadly South Side Shooting

What we know:

Police were called to the 3600 block of Mainer Street around 4:45 a.m. for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man had died from a gunshot wound.

The preliminary investigation revealed the residents of the home invited coworkers over for a gathering that involved alcohol. During the gathering, something happened between a person who lived at the house and one of the guests.

This incident prompted the person who lived at the home to shoot the guest.

What we don't know:

Identities of the victim and suspect have not been released. 

This shooting remains under investigation.

The Source: Information in this article is from the Houston Police Department and Onscene.

