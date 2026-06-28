One dead in late-night two-vehicle crash on I-610 East Loop near Port of Houston
HOUSTON - A two-vehicle crash left one person dead late Saturday night, shutting down all southbound lanes of the Interstate 610 East Loop near the Port of Houston, authorities said.
What we know:
Houston police responded to the emergency call at 12:53 a.m. Sunday regarding the collision on the East Loop. Emergency officials had initially verified the multi-vehicle wreck just before midnight at 11:59 p.m. Saturday.
The crash blocked all main southbound lanes, as well as the left and right shoulders, causing significant traffic delays through the area overnight.
Police confirmed that one person died at the scene. The identity of the victim has not been released pending notification of next of kin.
What we don't know:
Investigators have not yet determined what caused the crash or if any other injuries were reported. The investigation remains ongoing.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Houston Police Department.