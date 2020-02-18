On the ballot in the Texas primaries - U.S. Senate

article

Senator John Cornyn is running for re-election this year. First elected to the U.S. Senate in 2002, he is currently serving his third term in that office. He sits on the Senate Finance, Intelligence and Judiciary Committees.

Running against him in the Republican primary: Mark Yancey Dwayne Stovall Virgil Bierschwale John Anthony Castro

There is a long list of Democrats that are hoping to come up against Cornyn in November.

Mary "MJ" Hegar Royce West D.R.Hunter Michael Cooper Adrian Ocegueda Sema Hernandez Annie "Mama" Garcia Chris Bell Amanda K. Edwards Cristina Tzintzun Ramierz Victor Hugo Harris Jack Daniel Foster, Jr.

WHERE AND HOW TO VOTE IN THE TEXAS PRIMARIES

Early voting begins Tuesday, February 18 and goes through February 28, 2020.

Both Republican and Democratic primary elections will be held on March 3, 2020. Super Tuesday will include 15 primaries: Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia and Democrats abroad, and one caucus in American Samoa.