Officer struck in his leg by vehicle in east Houston, police say

The Brief The incident was reported early Sunday on Maxey Road. A vehicle was heading toward an officer who was detaining another driver. The driver of the striking vehicle is under investigation.



A Houston police officer is recovering after he was hit in his leg by a vehicle early Sunday morning.

Maxey Street: Houston officer struck by vehicle

What we know:

The incident was reported shortly before 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Maxey Road.

A police officer was initially stopping a suspected stolen vehicle at the scene. As he was detaining the driver, a second vehicle was allegedly approaching them without slowing down.

The oncoming vehicle then struck the back door of the officer's patrol car. The officer jumped into the car to avoid getting hurt, but he was hit in his leg during the incident.

The officer was taken to a hospital for an evaluation. His injuries are reportedly minor, and he is expected to recover.

The driver of the striking vehicle is reportedly being tested for any impairments.

What we don't know:

No information is available regarding the traffic stop that happened before the car crash. It's not clear if the driver of that vehicle was injured.